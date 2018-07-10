Hafitha Issa
21:10

EC to Conduct Fresh Polls in Kisenyi Villages on Wednesday

10 Jul 2018, 20:55 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Updates

In short
Halima Nakyejje, the Kisenyi I parish councilor Woman, said many of the residents didnt show up during the voters register update exercise but showed today to vote.

 

Tagged with: election security parish guideline group justice village council alderman resident exercise
Mentioned: kisenyi electoral commission chairperson muzana women council chairperson the commission simon byabakama kampala blue room yaba madina

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.