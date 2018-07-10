EC Faulted for Failing to Provide Ballot Collection Kits in LC Polls

In short
The absence of the secure boxes prompted polling officials to carry voters rolls in Khaki envelops to and from the polling stations. In Gulu municipality, some polling officials were seen improvising envelops for collecting back the voter slips bearing the seal of Electoral Commission that had issued to the voters.
EC Faulted for Failing to Provide Ballot Collection Kits in LC Polls10 Jul 2018, 21:05 Comments 128 Views Gulu, Uganda Election Local government Northern Analysis
Voters Form Winding Qeue In Layibi Go Down In Gulu Municipality Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.