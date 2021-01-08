EC Delivers Election Materials for Arua City, District

In short
The materials that were delivered on Friday have been stored at the district stores after 31 boxes with broken seals were replaced. Arua City received 289 Ballot Boxes while Arua district has 111 Ballot boxes.
EC Delivers Election Materials for Arua City, District8 Jan 2021, 19:57 Comments 70 Views Arua, Uganda 2021 Elections Report
Juma Shesa (pointing hand down) speaking to political party and candidate representatives during inspection of the Ballot boxes and election material delivered for Arua City and district today.
In short
Tagged with: 2021 Election Materials
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.