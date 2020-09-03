Mambule Ali
EC Delivers Nomination Forms to Wakiso

3 Sep 2020, 07:40 Comments 133 Views Wakiso, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates

Wakiso district returning officer Tolbert Musinguzi says that interested candidates from parliament to LCIII councilors can now pick the forms for preparation to be nominated at appropriate times as set by the commission.

 

