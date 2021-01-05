In short
“In light of the above observations, it’s the Commission’s finding that both Aliya Katerena and Angubo Isaac did not support the nomination of Aciro Gloria and therefore Aciro Gloria did not obtain the required number of supporters required for her nomination. The Commission under MIN. COMM. COMP.01/2021resolved to reverse the Returning officer’s decision and is directed to declare candidate Gloria Okia unopposed,” reads the EC’s letter in part.
EC Denominates ANT Madi Okollo Woman Parliamentary Candidate
Copy of the denomination Letter from EC for Madi okollo Woman Parliamentary candidate Gloria Achiro.
