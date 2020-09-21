EC Fails To Enforce Anti-Covid SOPs In Kampala Nominations

In short
The security personnel who are meant to ensure there is strict adherence to hand washing and standard operating procedures at Rubaga are camped outside the gate and interacting with some of the candidates. No temperature is being checked for anybody, and almost everyone has is wearing their facemask like a necklace.
EC Fails To Enforce Anti-Covid SOPs In Kampala Nominations21 Sep 2020, 14:09 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
Tagged with: 2021 elections Kawempe Nakawa Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), elections lubaga division nominations for councilors physical distancing
Mentioned: Electoral commission
