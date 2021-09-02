In short
Petitioners like Sulaiman Kidandala who lost the Kawempe North MP bid to Muhammad Ssegirinya and Fred Nyanzi who lost to Muhammad Nsereko of Kampala Central sued both the electoral commission and the election winners. The petitioners ably served the electoral commission and it responded to the petition but have failed to serve the winners.
EC, MP Winners Using Lack of Service to Challenge Election Petitions
