EC Needs UGX 428 Billion to Prepare For 2021 Elections

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Justice Simon Byabakama told the MPs that the preparations will be done in three phases. He explained that some of the activities include demarcation of electoral areas and reorganise polling stations, procuring specialised materials and ICT equipment, replacement of some district motor vehicles and comprehensive voter education.
EC Needs UGX 428 Billion to Prepare For 2021 Elections17 Jan 2019, 19:11 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Updates
