Emmy Daniel Ojara
05:09

EC Nomination Centre in Gulu Overwhelmed by Numbers

23 Sep 2020, 05:05 Comments 114 Views Gulu, Uganda Politics Northern Polls Breaking news

In short
There are only five electoral officers at the nomination centre verifying the aspirants’ documents. Kevin Amono, a verification officer at the nomination centre disclosed that from Monday, when the exercise began to close of business on Tuesday, they had successfully verified and nominated seven candidates.

 

Mentioned: Awach Sub County

