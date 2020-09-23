In short
There are only five electoral officers at the nomination centre verifying the aspirants’ documents. Kevin Amono, a verification officer at the nomination centre disclosed that from Monday, when the exercise began to close of business on Tuesday, they had successfully verified and nominated seven candidates.
EC Nomination Centre in Gulu Overwhelmed by Numbers
