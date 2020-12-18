EC Officials Train on Handling Digital Tallying Equipment

In short
Dr. Stella Nyanzi, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Kampala Woman MP Candidate, said the use of technology will ensure political equity among stakeholder’s, accuracy, consistency and quality results.
EC Officials Train on Handling Digital Tallying Equipment18 Dec 2020, 16:01 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Election Science and technology Interview
In short
Tagged with: 2020- 2021 General Elections digital tallying digitized vote tallying election tally equipment electronic tallying of results
Mentioned: Uganda Electoral Commision
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.