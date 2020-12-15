EC Petitioned Over Misuse of Gulu City Ambulance by Mayoral Candidate

In short
In a letter written on December 14th by Patrick Ochola, the lead petitioner to the Gulu District Registrar, George Labeja who is the interim Mayor of Gulu City and a contestant for Mayoral seat of Laroo –Pece Division is using an Ambulance registration number UBH 234Z belonging to Gulu City Council for campaign purposes.
