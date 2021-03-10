In short
His comments come a day after Kyagulanyi called for peaceful demonstrations to oppose the results released by the Electoral Commission, Declaring Yoweri Museveni, a candidate of the National Resistance Movement, as the winner of the January 14, presidential election. Kyagulanyi also announced that he had won the election with 54.19 per cent of the total votes cast.
EC Questions Authenticity of Kyagulanyi’s Declaration of Results Forms Top story10 Mar 2021, 20:01 Comments 423 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Court 2021 Elections Report
In short
Tagged with: Electoral Commission Justice Simon Byabakama Presidential Election Petition 2021 former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.