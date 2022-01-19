EC Seeks UGX 99.5Bn for LCI Elections, Political Parties

In short

According to Byabakama, the total cost of the elections is 90.67 Billion Shillings but only 36.15 billion has been provided in the Budget Framework Paper, leaving a shortfall of 54.52 billion.











According to Byabakama, the total cost of these elections is 90.67 billion but only 36.15 billion has been provided in the Budget Framework Paper, leaving a shortfall of 54.52 billion.