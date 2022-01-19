Olive Nakatudde
17:28

EC Seeks UGX 99.5Bn for LCI Elections, Political Parties

19 Jan 2022, 17:27 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Election Report
Electoral Commission Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama Speaking to Journalists recently about the upcoming Local Council Elections. Olive Nakatudde

In short
According to Byabakama, the total cost of the elections is 90.67 Billion Shillings but only 36.15 billion has been provided in the Budget Framework Paper, leaving a shortfall of 54.52 billion.





Tagged with: Electoral Commission Local council elections

