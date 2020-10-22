EC Set to Announce Election Date for MPs, LCs

In short
This was revealed by the Attorney General William Byaruhanga while presenting a statement to Parliament on Wednesday. Earlier, Parliament had tasked the Attorney General to announce the specific dates whose absence was affecting aspirant’s campaign and election programs
EC Set to Announce Election Date for MPs, LCs22 Oct 2020, 05:28 Comments 100 Views 2021 Elections Politics Updates
Dr. Kiiza Besigye addresing FDc supporters in Karamoja Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.