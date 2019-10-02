Hafitha Issa
EC Still Probing Reports of Ballot Stuffing in Hoima Polls

2 Oct 2019
Electoral Commission Boss Justice Simon Byabakama. Courtsey Photo

In short
The incident which allegedly happened at Kibaire polling station, in Bulindi Parish was brought to the attention of the commission by Michael Kabaziguruka and. Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu, who were serving as polling agents for the Forum for Democratic Change and Opposition front candidate Asinansi Nyakato.

 

