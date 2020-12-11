In short
The Electoral Commission acting on the direction of the ministry of health, banned mass gatherings that have more than 200 people as a means of slowing the spread of Coronavirus. In a letter written by the Electoral Commission Chairman Justice Byabakama Simon Mugenyi addressed to Kyagulanyi, the candidate has refused to adhere to the directives despite of repeated reminders to do so.
EC Summons Kyagulanyi over Flouting Campaign Guidelines
11 Dec 2020
