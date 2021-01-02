In short
The district tally centre is the most important stage in the tallying process because it is where results from polling stations within the district are tallied and summed up, revealing which candidate has won polls in a given district. The results are later electronically transmitted to the national tally centre for a declaration by the Electoral Commission.
EC to Project Results at District Tally Centres
