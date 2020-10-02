In short
Kalali alleges that the EC officials forged his signature in a court document showing that he had accepted that the prisoners and Ugandans in the diaspora would participate in voting in 2026 elections but not in 2021 as earlier ordered by High Court.
EC Wants Forgery Case Referred to Law Council
