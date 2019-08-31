Brian Luwaga
EC Warns Observers Against Reporting Live Events

31 Aug 2019

Etomaru says this wrong because the observers relay news reports without verifying them. She says EC intends to organize a workshop to remind the observers their code of conduct and guidelines, saying those who behave to the contrary will be dealt with.

 

