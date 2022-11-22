In short
Bukalasi Secondary School registered ten students for UACE, three of them offering Economics. However, none of the three candidates showed up on Monday for both papers.
Economics Students Of Bukalasi SS Fail to Turn up for UACE Top story22 Nov 2022, 07:10 Comments 340 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Updates
