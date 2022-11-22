Andrew Nakhaboya
07:19

Economics Students Of Bukalasi SS Fail to Turn up for UACE Top story

22 Nov 2022, 07:10 Comments 340 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Updates
Bukalasi Secondary School in Bududa District. Photo by Andrew Nakhaboya

Bukalasi Secondary School in Bududa District. Photo by Andrew Nakhaboya

In short
Bukalasi Secondary School registered ten students for UACE, three of them offering Economics. However, none of the three candidates showed up on Monday for both papers.

 

Tagged with: Economics Students Of Bukalasi S.S
Mentioned: Fail to Turn up for UACE

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.