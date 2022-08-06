In short
Addressing the country last evening at State House Nakasero, Museveni insisted that contrary to popular calls, it would be a mistake to subsidise or cut taxes on fuel. Museveni said that the ultimate solution to the high fuel prices lays in shifting away from petroleum to electric motor vehicles and motor cycles and using the railway.
Economizing is the Only Solution to High Fuel Prices-Museveni
