In short
"I therefore find that, Honorable Justice Mike Chibita did not first resign as a Judge of the High Court before his appointment to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution; his appointment as the DPP therefore was null and void and in contravention of article 223(4) of the Constitution”, wrote Justice Kakuru in the lead judgement.
EC's Byabakama, DPP Abodo Can't Continue Operating Without Resigning as Judges Top story19 Mar 2021, 19:51 Comments 172 Views Court Breaking news
Justices Mike Chibita (Supreme Court), Kenneth Kakuru (Constitutional Court) and Stellah Arach (Supreme Court)
