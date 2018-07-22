Ediofe Cathedral Braces for Centennial Celebrations

In short
The first Missionaries Giuseppe Zambonardi and Fronassa arrived in Arua, then the headquarters of West Nile from Moyo in February 1918 and were accommodated at Ediofe where they prayed and later settled to start their Christian Mission.
Ediofe Cathedral Braces for Centennial Celebrations22 Jul 2018, 16:13 Comments 95 Views Arua, Uganda Religion Tourism Report
Ediofe Cathedral Church building where 100 years of the Catholic faith will be celebrated on 29th July 2018
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.