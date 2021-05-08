Candia Stephen
Ediofe Cathedral Parish in Land Row with Private School

Police CLO Micah Avubieng with locals on the disputed land in Ediofe

The over two acres of land located in Ediofe Mission village Komite parish, former Pajulu Sub County is reported to be belonging to Ediofe Cathedral Parish after it was handed by the then locals to Comboni Missionaries over 100 years ago.

 

