In short
The Guild, together with the Centre for Public Interest Law Limited, is seeking an order quashing the registration and accreditation process for being illegal, and irregular, for lack of a fully constituted Media Council and lack of quorum.
Editors Guild Sues Gov't Over Registration of Journalists1 Jan 2021, 12:19 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: 2020- 2021 General Elections Daniel Kalinaki Editors Guild media council of uganda registration of journalists
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.