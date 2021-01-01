Kukunda Judith
12:26

Editors Guild Sues Gov't Over Registration of Journalists

1 Jan 2021, 12:19 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
The Guild, together with the Centre for Public Interest Law Limited, is seeking an order quashing the registration and accreditation process for being illegal, and irregular, for lack of a fully constituted Media Council and lack of quorum.

 

Tagged with: 2020- 2021 General Elections Daniel Kalinaki Editors Guild media council of uganda registration of journalists

