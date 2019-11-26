Edrine K: Kasese’s Phenomenal Teen Gender, Girl-Child Rights’ Activist

In short
Edrine Kusemerewa, who goes by the stage name of Edrine K is a song writer, singer and a Gender and Women’s rights activist. Born of Yeres Kyakimwa, a food vendor in Kisanga Market and Seith Kazige, a social worker, Edrine is the fifth born from a family of ten.
Edrine K: Kasese’s Phenomenal Teen Gender, Girl-Child Rights’ Activist26 Nov 2019, 18:23 Comments 119 Views Kasese, Uganda Human rights Health Lifestyle Feature
In short
Tagged with: Edrine K: Kasese's Phenomenal Gender Activist domestic violence Early Marriage gender equality sexual harassment
Mentioned: Bwera Secondary School KASESE DISTRICT United Nations Population Fund-UNFPA St Barnabas Choir Awesome Jesus Mr Yunasi Baluku International Criminal Court International Chamber of Commerce International Children's Centre Julia Ssebutinde Maggie Kigozi Janet Museveni Winnie Byanyima Unaids Human Rights Heli Esli United Nations Population Fund Edrine Kusemererwa Born of Yeres Kyakimwa Saluti Cell of Nyamwamba Division Kasese Bwera Secondary Parental Care Primary School
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.