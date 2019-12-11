Education Committee Okays 15% Makerere University Fees Increment

In short
The Education Committee of Parliament has advised against halting the 15% fees increase Policy at Makerere saying it will distort budget execution.
Education Committee Okays 15% Makerere University Fees Increment11 Dec 2019, 20:32 Comments 394 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Updates
