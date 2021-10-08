Education Committee Queries Gulu University, NFA Land Swap Deal

In short
Philips Illukol Lokwang, the Napore West County MP in Karenga District wondered why the University is willing to swap 500 acres for only 70 acres instead of negotiating to have the entire 243 acres of the NFA land to carter for their future development projects.
Education Committee Queries Gulu University, NFA Land Swap Deal8 Oct 2021, 09:27 Comments 135 Views Politics Education Northern Updates
Philiphs Illukol Lokwang, the Napore West County MP making a submission during on the Gulu University - NFA Land Swap Deal. Photo by Dominic Ohcola
