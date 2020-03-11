Alex Otto
19:26

Education, Finance Ministries Failed to Coordinate Transfer of Money to Students in China-Bahati

11 Mar 2020, 19:22 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates
According to the ministry of health, foreign nationals coming from China or other countries that have reported cases of corona virus are being advised not to enter Uganda Courtesy Photo

According to the ministry of health, foreign nationals coming from China or other countries that have reported cases of corona virus are being advised not to enter Uganda

In short
Bahati who was responding to matters of national importance raised by some MPs in Parliament on Wednesday said the problem was lack of coordination between the two Ministries.

 

Tagged with: COVID 19 Gov't sends 2bn erroneously coronavirus financial aid ugandan students
Mentioned: Ministry of finace Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.