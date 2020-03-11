In short
Bahati who was responding to matters of national importance raised by some MPs in Parliament on Wednesday said the problem was lack of coordination between the two Ministries.
Education, Finance Ministries Failed to Coordinate Transfer of Money to Students in China-Bahati
11 Mar 2020
According to the ministry of health, foreign nationals coming from China or other countries that have reported cases of corona virus are being advised not to enter Uganda
