Education Minister to Meet UNATU Officials over Strike

15 Jun 2022, 18:17 Comments 277 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Local government Updates
Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni. courtesy photo

Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni.

In short
UNATU declared a nationwide strike at all levels starting Wednesday in their quest for equality and harmonization of the salary enhancement among teachers of different subjects, support staff, and school administrators.

 

