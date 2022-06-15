Education Minister to Meet UNATU Officials over Strike

In short
UNATU declared a nationwide strike at all levels starting Wednesday in their quest for equality and harmonization of the salary enhancement among teachers of different subjects, support staff, and school administrators.
Education Minister to Meet UNATU Officials over Strike15 Jun 2022, 18:17 Comments 277 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Local government Updates
courtesy photo
Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Tagged with: Teachers' Strike
Mentioned: Uganda National Teachers Union-UNATU
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.