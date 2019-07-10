In short
Muyingo says tertiary institutions all over the world are offering online courses for continuing education that allows people to work and study simultaneously.
Education Minister Urges Tertiary Institutions to Embrace Online Courses10 Jul 2019, 16:42 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Science and technology Report
In short
Tagged with: Kyambogo Vice Chancellor Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo Prof. Fabian Nabugomu, the Kyambogo University Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge Finance and administration Robert Odok Ochieng
Mentioned: Higher Technical and Vocational Education and Training - HTVET Joint Admission Board [JAB] Makerere University Ministry of Education and sports Tertiary institutions
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.