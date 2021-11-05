EDSON KINENE
Education Minister Warns Institutions Against Chasing Away Unvaccinated Students

5 Nov 2021, 20:23 Comments 49 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
State Minister For EducationJohn Chrysestom Muyingo on a tour at MUST Mbarara

In short
Minister Muyingo says Institutions should collaborate with Ministry of Health to set up vaccination centers at the entry to allow students be vaccinated rather than sending them away.

 

