Education Minister Warns Institutions Against Chasing Away Unvaccinated Students

Minister Muyingo says Institutions should collaborate with Ministry of Health to set up vaccination centers at the entry to allow students be vaccinated rather than sending them away.
Education Minister Warns Institutions Against Chasing Away Unvaccinated Students5 Nov 2021, 20:23 Comments 49 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
