Education Ministry Adjusts Opening Dates for Candidate Classes

According to the revised school calendar, the school term which was scheduled to start on January 11, 2021, will now start on January 18, 2021, a few days after the general election. Ugandans will go to the polls on January 14, 2021 to vote for a President, Members of Parliament and district leaders.
Education Ministry Adjusts Opening Dates for Candidate Classes16 Dec 2020, 12:54 Comments 296 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Politics 2021 Elections Updates
