Pamela Mawanda
12:59

Education Ministry Adjusts Opening Dates for Candidate Classes

16 Dec 2020, 12:54 Comments 296 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Politics 2021 Elections Updates
The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education and Sports, Alex Kakooza

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education and Sports, Alex Kakooza

In short
According to the revised school calendar, the school term which was scheduled to start on January 11, 2021, will now start on January 18, 2021, a few days after the general election. Ugandans will go to the polls on January 14, 2021 to vote for a President, Members of Parliament and district leaders.

 

Tagged with: 2021 General ElectionMinistry Amends Opening Dates for Third Term, Examinations not Affected 2021 General Elections
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.