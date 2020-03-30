Pamela Mawanda
Education Ministry Allocates 18 Institutions as National COVID-19 Quarantine Centers

30 Mar 2020, 20:51 Comments 65 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates

In short
According to the education ministry, all expenses regarding traveler quarantine will be met by the ministry of health including disinfection of all equipment and rooms used during the quarantine

 

