Education Ministry Allows Student Teachers to Carry Phones

In short
Over the years, possessing a mobile phone in teacher training institutions, more so PTCs, has been a crime that could lead to a suspension or expulsion of a student. College authorities have also been making a timely and abrupt check to ensure that student teachers are not hiding these gadgets anywhere.
Education Ministry Allows Student Teachers to Carry Phones28 Apr 2021, 17:48 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Science and technology Report
Student teachers from Kibuli PTC showing some of the instructional materials developed for school practice
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.