Christopher Kisekka
17:52

Education Ministry Allows Student Teachers to Carry Phones

28 Apr 2021, 17:48 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Science and technology Report
Student teachers from Kibuli PTC showing some of the instructional materials developed for school practice

In short
Over the years, possessing a mobile phone in teacher training institutions, more so PTCs, has been a crime that could lead to a suspension or expulsion of a student. College authorities have also been making a timely and abrupt check to ensure that student teachers are not hiding these gadgets anywhere.

 

