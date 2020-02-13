In short
According to the education ministry, many private schools that are some of the best performers at UCE and UACE do not take part in the selection exercise. This they say leave many students out of joining these schools
Education Ministry Asks Private Schools to Participate in Secondary School Selection Exercise
Christopher Kisekka
Teachers during the Senior Five Selection Exercise. According to the Education Ministry, the exercise is mainly frequented by government schools
