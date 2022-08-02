In short
“Everyone must always remember that the Ministry of Education is the custodian of the values and behavior of the children while at school, whether these schools are government or private…schools are cautioned not to hire or allow any of these artistes to perform in schools,” the August 1, 2022, circular reads in part.
Education Ministry Bans Music Concerts in Schools
