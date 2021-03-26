Christopher Kisekka
11:14

Education Ministry Cautioned Against Rushing Tide on Online Learning Top story

26 Mar 2021, 11:10 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Education Ministry permanent secretary Alex Kakooza

Education Ministry permanent secretary Alex Kakooza

In short
With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the closure of the traditional classrooms, players- mostly educational institutions- in the education sector have utilised various platforms to ensure learning continuity, many of them using digital solutions to bridge the gap.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.