Pamela Mawanda
20:31

Ministry Cautions Private Schools on Poor Teacher Retention Rates

18 Sep 2018, 20:31 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report

In short
Patrick Kaboyo, the National Secretary Federation of Non-State Education Institutions, says private educators are required to follow the law as far as paying teachers is concerned.

 

Tagged with: private school
Mentioned: kakooza federation of non state education institutions patrick kaboyo performance report financial year alex kakooza central kampala office of the prime minister 25th education sector review meeting government education act

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.