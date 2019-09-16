In short
Rosemary Seninde, the minister of State for Primary Education says that schools need to ensure the safety of learners around water because most accidents that take place involving learners and swimming pools are as result of negligence of schools
Education Ministry Cautions Schools On Swimming Pools16 Sep 2019, 21:23 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Education Report
Courtesy Photo
According to the Education Ministry, schools need to make sure that learners are supervised by teachers when they are swimming
In short
Tagged with: Education Ministry Cautions Schools on Swimming Pools School swimming pool drowning cases in Uganda Students drown in swimming pools Swimming Pools in Schools
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports Swim Safe Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.