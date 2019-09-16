Pamela Mawanda
Education Ministry Cautions Schools On Swimming Pools

16 Sep 2019, 21:23 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Education Report
According to the Education Ministry, schools need to make sure that learners are supervised by teachers when they are swimming Courtesy Photo

According to the Education Ministry, schools need to make sure that learners are supervised by teachers when they are swimming

In short
Rosemary Seninde, the minister of State for Primary Education says that schools need to ensure the safety of learners around water because most accidents that take place involving learners and swimming pools are as result of negligence of schools

 

