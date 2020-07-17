Girls being trained to make sanitary pads. Provision of such items to schoolgirls is still a controversial subject in Uganda. Photo by Save the Children Uganda

In short

The news brings a ray of hope for hundreds of girls, especially those in rural schools who miss or drop out of school because they cannot afford sanitary wear especially they begin menstruating. A packet of sanitary pads cost an average of 3,000 Shillings on the market, a cost which is unreasonable for girls in rural settings.