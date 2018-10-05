Pamela Mawanda
16:12

Ministry Drafts Policy to Address Quality of Teachers

5 Oct 2018, 16:12 Comments 102 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report

In short
Rosemary Seninde, the State minister for Primary education, says while they appreciate the work that tutors do, there is room for improvement, adding that government is willing to create a conducive environment for the changes to happen.

 

Tagged with: quality of ugandan teachers quality of ugandan teachers questioned poor quality tutors poor quality teachers poor performance of learners linked to poor quality teachers
Mentioned: kololo secondary school nakaseke rosemary seninde lc v chairman nakaseke edward kanoonya uganda national examination board world teachers kyegobe st. leo

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.