Education Ministry Drafts New Guidelines for Reopening Schools

In short
Fresh ideas considered include among others the possible full capacity reopening of schools for learners with special needs and international schools provided they can adhere to the social distancing of at least two meters.
Education Ministry Drafts New Guidelines for Reopening Schools10 Sep 2020, 08:01 Comments 305 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Botswana students screened before entering school. Schools across the world are slowly reopening after six months of closure. Internet Photo
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.