Dr. Jane Egau Okou, the Director for Higher, Technical, Vocational Education and Training at the education ministry, says that the ministry chose to rely on the current National ICT strategy rather than developing a sector-specific policy.
Education Ministry Drops Move to Formulate ICT Policy Top story19 Jul 2022, 19:18 Comments 113 Views Education Report
Nakasero SS allows learners to use smartphones in the class Login to license this image from 1$.
