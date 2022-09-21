Christopher Kisekka
Education Ministry Extends Deadline for National Registration of Learners

21 Sep 2022, 12:11 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Auditor General report on NIRA registration of pupils has revealed that there was financial mismanagement Blanshe Musinguzi

Auditor General report on NIRA registration of pupils has revealed that there was financial mismanagement Login to license this image from 1$.

In June this year, the ministry of education working with the National Identification and Registration Authority-NIRA rolled out a new countrywide registration for all learners at all levels of education, which will serve as baseline information for learner verification and issuance of National Identification Numbers-NINs.

 

