In short
In June this year, the ministry of education working with the National Identification and Registration Authority-NIRA rolled out a new countrywide registration for all learners at all levels of education, which will serve as baseline information for learner verification and issuance of National Identification Numbers-NINs.
Education Ministry Extends Deadline for National Registration of Learners
Auditor General report on NIRA registration of pupils has revealed that there was financial mismanagement Login to license this image from 1$.
