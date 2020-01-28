Education Ministry Extends Holiday for Over 20 Schools

In short
According to the school calendar, learners are supposed to report back to school on February 3, 2020. However due to the ongoing training, the holiday in selected schools has been extended by one week.
Education Ministry Extends Holiday for Over 20 Schools28 Jan 2020, 21:09 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
According to the education ministry, the schools will not be reporting on Monday 10 February,2020
Mentioned: Commissioner of Secondary School Education Duhaga Secondary School Edward Kanoonya Joseph Twine Mugunga Kololo Secondary School Mathew Mwine Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) Mount St Mary Mpanga Secondary School Muntuyera High School Kitunga Mvara Secondary School Sam Kuloba Sports Ministry
