Education Ministry Extends Opening Date of Schools

20 Apr 2020
The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni

The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni

According to Mrs Museveni, given the current circumstances, schools will not reopen on the earlier communicated days. To keep learners busy, the ministry had prepared a frame work that will enable learners continue with classes through TV and Radio programmes

 

