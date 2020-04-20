In short
According to Mrs Museveni, given the current circumstances, schools will not reopen on the earlier communicated days. To keep learners busy, the ministry had prepared a frame work that will enable learners continue with classes through TV and Radio programmes
Education Ministry Extends Opening Date of Schools Top story20 Apr 2020, 20:46 Comments 340 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Janet Kataha Museveni-Minister of Education and Sports School Re-opening Dates Extended Schools and COVID-19 TV and Radio learning
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.