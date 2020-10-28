Education Ministry Fails to Convince MPs on Radio Procurement

In short
Led by the Minister of State for Planning David Bahati and the Minister of State for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo, the officials appeared to justify the need for government to procure 9 million radio set receivers as one of the strategies of supporting long-distance learning given that schools are closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Education Ministry Fails to Convince MPs on Radio Procurement28 Oct 2020, 19:44 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza. Login to license this image from 1$.
