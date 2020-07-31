Christopher Kisekka
06:47

Education Ministry Moves to Equip Vocational Institutions

31 Jul 2020, 06:39 Comments 70 Views Education Report

In short
Alex Kakooza, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, says the development comes as the last component towards a new dawn in the country’s skills Development aspiration having embarked on the construction of new teaching facilities and development of new TVET policy and internationally recognized curricular.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.