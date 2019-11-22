Education Ministry Moves to Regulate Nursery Graduations

In short
Often, children who are completing top class are dressed in gowns, before they receive their completion certificates. But the ceremonies are now heavily commercialized and equally criticized by educationists. Schools in urban districts; Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, charge up to 150,000 Shillings to cover ‘graduation’ costs for each child.
Education Ministry Moves to Regulate Nursery Graduations22 Nov 2019, 19:25 Comments 166 Views Wakiso, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: ceremony early childhood development education policy graduation ceremonies of children guideline higher education nursery school parent teacher association psychologist school fees standard
Mentioned: ECD Elizabeth Kisakye Isaac Mugenyi Justine Nakayiza Ministry of Education Nabweru Nansana Munuicipality
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.